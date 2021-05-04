Kubalik notched two assists in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The second-year winger extended his point streak to four games with the effort. On the season, Kubalik has 17 goals and 35 points through 52 games, taking a step backwards from his dynamic rookie campaign.
