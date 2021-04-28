Kubalik scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.
Kubalik scored in the third period, but the Blackhawks' rally ended with his goal. The 25-year-old winger is up to 16 tallies, 31 points, 51 hits and 138 shots on net in 49 contests during his second NHL campaign.
