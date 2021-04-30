Kubalik registered an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Kubalik picked up the secondary helper on Adam Gaudette's first goal as a Blackhawk in the first period. The 25-year-old Kubalik is up to 32 points (16 goals, 16 helpers), 139 shots on goal, 53 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 50 games. He's been a solid middle-six winger, and would be on pace for a 50-point campaign in a full season.