Kubalik scored twice and added an assist in Chicago's 6-2 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

Kubalik leads all NHL rookies with 20 goals. And like his linemate Jonathan Toews, he's super hot since the new decade began. Kubalik has 13 points, including nine goals, in eight games. Great work for a seventh round pick (2013). Make sure you're rolling this sniper.

