Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Rookie remains red-hot
Kubalik scored twice on a game-high nine shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.
The 24-year-old rookie is simply unstoppable right now. He wasn't even trying to score on his first goal, he was merely standing on top of the crease when Patrick Kane's shot in the slot ricocheted off of Kubalik's stick and into the net. His second goal was a breakaway effort that tied the game early in the third period. Kubalik has now lit the lamp in five straight games, totaling eight goals in that stretch. He is riding a six-game point streak (eight goals, three assists) since the start of the New Year. His recent run has him up to 18 goals and 28 points in 45 games.
