Kubalik scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Kubalik followed his own shot and deposited a rebound off the end boards with 12 seconds left in regulation, notching his seventh goal of the year. The 25-year-old has three points (two goals, one assist) over his last three games, racking up six shots on goal in two of them. Kubalik ranks second on the team with 17 points in 22 contests.