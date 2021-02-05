Kubalik scored a goal and dished two assists, all on the power play, in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

The Blackhawks' power play went 3-for-5 in the contest and Kubalik was a big reason why. He set up Mattias Janmark and Andrew Shaw for tallies, while scoring one of his own between those two goals to produce a 3-1 lead for the Blackhawks after the first period. The three-point effort was Kubalik's second multi-point outing versus the Hurricanes this year. He's up to three goals, eight helpers, 38 shots on net and 10 PIM through 12 contests. With nine of his 11 points coming with the man advantage, Kubalik has already outpaced his power-play production from last year.