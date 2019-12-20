Kubalik scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Kubalik put the Blackhawks up 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period, and that goal held up as the winner. It was the ninth tally of the year for Kubalik and his first game-winner. Although he's not yet a worthwhile fantasy asset, the 24-year-old rookie has provided some depth for the Blackhawks, tallying 14 points in his first 34 NHL games.