Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Scores game-winning goal
Kubalik scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
Kubalik put the Blackhawks up 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period, and that goal held up as the winner. It was the ninth tally of the year for Kubalik and his first game-winner. Although he's not yet a worthwhile fantasy asset, the 24-year-old rookie has provided some depth for the Blackhawks, tallying 14 points in his first 34 NHL games.
