Kubalik netted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kubalik's tally in the second period ended a run of seven straight Avalanche goals. The rookie winger is up to six goals, 10 points and 43 hits in 24 appearances this season. He's better than his current fourth line deployment would suggest, but most fantasy owners won't be interested anyway.

