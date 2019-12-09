Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Scores seventh of season
Kubalik scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Kubalik deposited his seventh goal of the season late in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead. The 24-year-old rookie has 11 points through 28 games and generally averages between nine and 13 minutes of playing time per night.
