Kubalik scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Kubalik deposited his seventh goal of the season late in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead. The 24-year-old rookie has 11 points through 28 games and generally averages between nine and 13 minutes of playing time per night.

