Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Scores twice in high-scoring affair
Kubalik scored two even-strength goals during a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Kubalik scored his 24th and 25th goals of the campaign to close the gap on Patrick Kane for the team lead. Kane has scored 27 times in 2019-20. The Czech-born forward is flying on Chicago's top line and while he can be streaky with his production at times, the 24-year-old is one of the better Blackhawks to own in fantasy.
