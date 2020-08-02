Kubalik had two goals and three assists Saturday in a 6-4 Chicago victory over Edmonton in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Drop the mic. With this stunning performance, Kubalik etched his name in the NHL record book as the first player in history to score five points in his preseason debut. The Calder nominee for top rookie has a knack for finding seams and open ice, and he can get his shot off in milliseconds. Both of Kubalik's snipes were on the power play.