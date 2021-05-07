Kubalik recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Kubalik set up Alex DeBrincat for the decisive goal 2:02 into the extra session. The 25-year-old Kubalik has turned up the offense lately with three goals and four helpers in his last eight games. The winger has mainly seen third-line usage with power-play time. He has 36 points (14 on the power play), 153 shots on net and 55 hits through 54 outings.
