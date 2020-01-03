Kubalik provided three assists in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

The 24-year-old winger remained in his recent groove, which has seen him accumulate three goals and five helpers in his last seven games. Kubalik is up to 21 points, 84 shots on goal and 53 hits through 40 contests. He'll have solid value in deeper formats as long as he stays on the top line.