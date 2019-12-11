Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Strikes for late power-play goal
Kubalik netted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
His eighth tally of the year prevented Marc-Andre Fleury from shutting out the Blackhawks. Kubalik has scored in consecutive games, and three of his last six outings as well. For the year, the Czech winger has 12 points, 62 shots on goal and 46 hits in 29 games.
