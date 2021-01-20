Kubalik scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
He also chipped in eight shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 25-year-old was held scoreless through the first three games of the year but Kubalik broke out Tuesday, although his contributions couldn't get Chicago into the win column. After a 30-goal rookie campaign big things are expected of Kubalik this season, and more big nights should lie ahead.
