Kubalik scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kubalik got the Blackhawks on the board in the second period with a goal that Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin knocked behind goalie James Reimer. It all counts the same for Kubalik, who has 12 tallies and 27 points through 38 appearances this season. The Czech winger has added 106 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 35 hits.