Kubalik scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Kubalik got a piece of Adam Boqvist's shot in the final minute of the first period, tipping it behind Cam Talbot for the goal. The Czech winger has picked up five points in his last three games. He's at 13 markers and 23 points in 42 contests this season, to go with 90 shots on goal and 58 hits.