The Kings traded Kubalik's reserve rights to Chicago in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick Thursday.

Kubalik was taken by LA in the seventh round of the 2013 draft. The 23-year-old winger is currently playing in Switzerland's top league, where he's racked up 18 goals and 43 points in 36 games this campaign. The Blackhawks will likely invite Kubalik to next season's training camp, at which point they'll be able to evaluate whether they'd like to sign him to a contract.