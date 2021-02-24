Kubalik scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

He led Chicago with six shots on net but also caught a minus-1 rating. Kubalik's production has been feast or famine lately, as he has two two-point performances and four goose eggs in the last six games, but on the season he has a strong six goals and 16 points through 20 contests.