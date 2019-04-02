Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Assist and fight in overtime loss

Caggiula posted a helper and five PIM in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

The fight came late in the third period against hulking Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, who's got seven inches and 90 pounds on Caggiula. It's a little concerning to see Caggiula fighting in just his second game back from a concussion, especially as the winger is not known for his skill in fisticuffs. Caggiula has 19 points in 52 games between the Blackhawks and Oilers this season.