Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Assist and fight in overtime loss
Caggiula posted a helper and five PIM in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
The fight came late in the third period against hulking Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, who's got seven inches and 90 pounds on Caggiula. It's a little concerning to see Caggiula fighting in just his second game back from a concussion, especially as the winger is not known for his skill in fisticuffs. Caggiula has 19 points in 52 games between the Blackhawks and Oilers this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...