Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Back in action
Caggiula (concussion) will make his return to the lineup for Saturday's road clash against the Kings, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Caggiula has been sidelined since Feb. 27, but was deemed healthy enough to return to the lineup. The University of North Dakota product has 18 points in 50 games this campaign. Caggiula will replace Brenden Perlini in the lineup, and the Blackhawks could take a cautious approach with Caggiula's minutes early on.
