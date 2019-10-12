Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Bumped up to top line

Caggiula skated with Alex Debrincat and Jonathan Toews on the Blackhawks' first line during Friday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula has been stuck in a bottom-six spot during the first two games of the campaign, but appears to be in line for top-six minutes Saturday against Winnipeg. He played well in that role last season, providing a physical edge while skating on one of Chicago's scoring lines, so if he plays well against the Jets, he might see additional ice time going forward.

