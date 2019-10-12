Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Bumped up to top line
Caggiula skated with Alex Debrincat and Jonathan Toews on the Blackhawks' first line during Friday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Caggiula has been stuck in a bottom-six spot during the first two games of the campaign, but appears to be in line for top-six minutes Saturday against Winnipeg. He played well in that role last season, providing a physical edge while skating on one of Chicago's scoring lines, so if he plays well against the Jets, he might see additional ice time going forward.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Assist and fight in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Back in action•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.