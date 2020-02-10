Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Churns out helper
Caggiula managed an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Caggiula's assist was his 10th point of the season. The 25-year-old has added 50 hits, 33 shots and a minus-3 rating in 26 games. He's listed on the Blackhawks' top line, but his usage is more like that of a bottom-six forward, so there's no need for fantasy owners to pay him much attention.
