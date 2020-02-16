Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Collects assist in win
Caggiula registered an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Caggiula's shot late in the third period set up a rebound goal by Kirby Dach. Caggiula is up to 11 points in 29 games this season, which has been marred by injuries. The winger also has 55 hits, 39 shots and a minus-4 rating.
