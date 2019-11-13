Play

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Diagnosed with concussion

According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Caggiula is in the NHL's concussion protocol, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula was sidelined for over a month after suffering a concussion last season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss extended time with this latest injury. Ryan Carpenter will likely have a regular spot in Chicago's lineup until Caggiula is cleared to return.

