Caggiula will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Sunday.
Caggiula caught Oilers forward Tyler Ennis in the chin with a hit during Saturday's contest. There was no penalty on the play, but the league has decided that Caggiula may be in line for a fine or a suspension. If it's the latter, Dylan Sikura or John Quenneville may enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.
