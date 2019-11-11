Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Dishes helper Sunday

Caggiula picked up an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Caggiula's first assist of the year came at a valuable moment, as he got the puck to Jonathan Toews, who set up Brandon Saad for the eventual game-winning goal. Caggiula has four points and 37 hits through 15 appearances this year. He managed 23 points in 55 contests between the Blackhawks and Oilers last season, but it may be tough for the winger to replicate those results.