Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Done for night with concussion

Caggiula will not retake the ice Wednesday against the Ducks due to a concussion.

Caggiula was helped off the ice during the second period after he went face first into the glass, a play that resulted in a game misconduct for the Ducks' Rickard Rakell. The winger would need to progress through the protocol quickly to stand a chance at playing in the second leg of a three-game road trip Saturday against the Kings. If he can't, Brendan Perlini would likely draw in.