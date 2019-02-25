Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Effective in loss

Caggiula scored his 11th goal of the season, but his Blackhawks suffered a 4-3 loss to the Stars on Sunday.

Caggiula has four goals and two assists in 12 games in February. Individually, that's not too shabby, but he is receiving a chance on a line with center Jonathan Toews and winger Patrick Kane. The opportunities will be there; Caggiula will need to capitalize on the chance. He has seven points in 20 skates since being traded from the Oilers on Dec. 30.