Caggiula has served his one-game suspension and will be eligible to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against Edmonton.

The Blackhawks definitely missed Caggiula's energy up front during Monday's Game 2 loss to the Oilers, so he'll almost certainly jump into a bottom-six role for Game 3. The 26-year-old winger dished out four hits and blocked one shot in 11:25 of ice time during Game 1 on Saturday.