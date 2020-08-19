Caggiula produced an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.
Caggiula had the lone helper on Patrick Kane's second-period tally. The assist gave Caggiula a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers). Those were his only points in eight playoff outings, to go with 33 hits, eight shots and two PIM.
