Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Held off scoresheet in return
Caggiula (concussion) had four shots on goal but couldn't generate a point in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Caggiula's at 18 points in 51 games between the Blackhawks and Oilers this year. He skated 16:53 in his return Saturday, 2:50 higher than his season average entering the night. He's not likely to help much in the fantasy arena, but he's probably good to go for the last four games of the campaign.
