Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Lands on IR

The Blackhawks placed Caggiula (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.

Caggiula will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, but at this point there's no telling when that might be. The 25-year-old has been a useful bottom-six option for the Blackhawks over the last two campaigns, but he doesn't produce enough offense to be considered a viable fantasy option.

