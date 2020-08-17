Caggiula scored a goal on two shots and led all players with seven hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over Vegas in Game 4.
Caggiula opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game, driving for the front of the net and one-time a no-look pass by Olli Maatta. It was the first goal of the postseason for Caggiula, who also played a robust, physical game and saw a smattering of penalty-killing duty. It would not be a surprise to see him back on the left side of Chicago's second line with Kirby Dach and Patrick Kane in Game 5.
