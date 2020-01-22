Play

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Lights lamp on power play

Caggiula notched a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Caggiula tipped an Erik Gustafsson shot behind Sergei Bobrovsky to cut the deficit to 4-2. The 25-year-old winger has posted five of his nine points this season in the last four games. He's added 28 shots on goal and 49 hits through 22 appearances overall.

