Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Making progress in recovery
Coach Jeremy Colliton said Caggiula is considered day-to-day with a concussion, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Caggiula still resides in the league's concussion protocol, so he'll need to be cleared before returning to the ice. The 25-year-old has yet to play since Nov. 10 against the Maple Leafs. Despite Caggiula making progress, the team called up Dylan Sikura from AHL Rockford on Sunday, and he's expected to enter the lineup for the game.
