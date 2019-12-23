Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Making progress
Caggiulal (concussion) has made progress in his recovery, but he's still not ready to return, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Caggiula has been out since mid-November with a concussion and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return, but it appears as though he could be ready to rock sooner rather than later. Once cleared, the 25-year-old winger will return to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Will sit out road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Making progress in recovery•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Transfers to LTIR•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.