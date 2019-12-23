Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Making progress

Caggiulal (concussion) has made progress in his recovery, but he's still not ready to return, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula has been out since mid-November with a concussion and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return, but it appears as though he could be ready to rock sooner rather than later. Once cleared, the 25-year-old winger will return to a bottom-six role.