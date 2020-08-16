Caggiula picked up an assist and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

The helper was Caggiula's first in six postseason outings -- he missed Game 2 in the qualifying round due to suspension. The winger has been more of a physical presence so far with 21 hits in the playoffs. Caggiula had nine goals and six helpers in 40 regular-season outings.