Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Out against LA

Caggiula (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Kings, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

This news comes as no surprise considering Caggiula just suffered a concussion Wednesday against Anaheim. At this point the 24-year-old winger should be considered a long shot to play Sunday against San Jose, but confirmation on his status for that contest should surface prior to puck drop.

