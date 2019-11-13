Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Out against Vegas
Caggiula (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Golden Knights.
With Caggiula under the weather, Zack Smith will likely draw into the lineup against Vegas. The 25-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
