Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Out Sunday
Caggiula (concussion) will not play Sunday against Colorado, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Caggiula has yet to play this month while dealing with his concussion. The 24-year-old has four goals and seven points in 21 games with Chicago this season.
