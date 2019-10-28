Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Pots third-period goal
Caggiula scored a goal on two shots and had four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
The first-year Blackhawk is starting to find his way offensively the past two weeks, scoring all three of his goals over the last five games. Caggiula is a utility forward who can play with the top six or bottom six, and is capable of lining up at either center or on the wing, so his production may ultimately hinge on his role.
