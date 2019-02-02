Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Rare big night in win
Caggiula scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.
The three points were a season high for the 24-year-old, and it was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 18, when he was still an Oiler. Caggiula had picked up only one point (an assist) in his prior eight games and has only eight goals and 15 points on the season, so don't look for a repeat performance any time soon.
