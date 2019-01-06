Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Ready for action Sunday
Caggiula worked out his visa issues and will play Sunday versus the Penguins, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lieser added that Caggiula won't be eased into the lineup and could log a heavy workload if he plays well initially. He can complement lines well, as Caggiula worked with Connor McDavid at times in Edmonton this season, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in 29 games. Fantasy owners may want to stay away from Caggiula at the moment since his true minutes appear volatile until he establishes himself with the new squad.
