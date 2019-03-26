Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Remains sidelined

Caggiula (concussion) won't play Tuesday against Arizona, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula has been practicing with the team of late, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with San Jose for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. The 24-year-old winger has been sidelined for nearly a month due to a concussion.

