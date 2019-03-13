Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Remains sidelined
Caggiula (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Caggiula is still in the NHL's concussion protocol and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to game action. The 24-year-old forward will need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so check back for another update on his status once that occurs.
