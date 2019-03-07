Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Remains unavailable

Caggiula (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Buffalo, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

Caggiula is still in the NHL's concussion protocol and remains without a timetable for his return to game action. The 24-year-old winger has yet to return to practice with his teammates, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.

More News
Our Latest Stories