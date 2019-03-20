Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Resumes skating
Caggiula (concussion) skated on his own prior to Wednesday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Caggiula is clearly making progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained Feb. 27 against the Ducks, but he'll need to be cleared for contact and return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup. Another update on the former Oilers' status should surface once that occurs.
