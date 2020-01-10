Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Returns from lengthy layoff
Caggiula (concussion) had two shots and four hits with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.
Caggiula logged just over 11 minutes in his first game since mid-November, but he did manage to tie for the team lead in hits while registering a pair of shots. The 25-year-old utility forward was used strictly at even strength and his role going forward remains to be seen. He has three goals and four points in 15 games this season.
