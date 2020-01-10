Play

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Returns from lengthy layoff

Caggiula (concussion) had two shots and four hits with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Caggiula logged just over 11 minutes in his first game since mid-November, but he did manage to tie for the team lead in hits while registering a pair of shots. The 25-year-old utility forward was used strictly at even strength and his role going forward remains to be seen. He has three goals and four points in 15 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories